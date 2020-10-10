Letter: Popular vote bill needed Oct 10, 2020 26 min ago We should elect the president by a vote of the people in all 50 states, and the winner should be whoever wins the most votes. Please back a national popular vote bill. David Phelps, Greentown React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Vote Bill Politics President People State David Phelps Letter Recommended for you The Goshen News Intranet Support local journalism We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free. Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story. PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHoward Co COVID surge draws attention of stateTipton County willing to give up an overpass to get Division Road interchangeThe last 4-speed: KTP ends production of iconic part after 32 yearsCity removes bump-out, more adjustments may followPolice reports, Oct. 5, 20201,300 mile bicycle ride to raise funds for brother who died in Kokomo3 injured in Miami County crash on US 31The Weird World of Watches: Kokomo native and tech junkie is right on timeFOOTBALL: No. 9 Comets whip Trojans, improve to 7-0Howard County sets uniform trick-or-treat hours Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
