As a concerned citizen with a lifelong interest in U.S. history and politics, I am puzzled why there is no public outcry to change the way we elect our president.
First, we need to change the process by which we select our candidates. A few small states, which are far from typical of the whole country, have a disproportionate influence in choosing the candidates merely because they vote first. A candidate who fails to win in the first few states to vote soon sees his or her financial resources dry up and is forced to drop out of the race, even though that candidate might have done well in states that vote later.
Citizens in states that vote late in the process, such as Indiana, have no say at all in choosing the nominees because the race has already been decided. The only way to make the process fair for every candidate and to give every citizen an equal say in choosing the nominees is to have a national presidential primary election, in which every state votes on the same day.
Second, we need to abolish the antiquated and undemocratic Electoral College, which on five occasions has given us a president who lost the popular vote. The undemocratic nature of the Electoral College is compounded by the practice of awarding all of a state's electoral votes to the candidate who wins that state's popular vote, no matter how small the margin may have been.
The winner-take-all system effectively renders the vote of anyone who voted for the losing candidate meaningless. The only way to make every citizen's vote count equally is to abolish the Electoral College and allow the candidate who receives the most votes to become president.
I am not so foolish as to think that anything will ever change, but I can dream, can't I?
David L. Hoover, Kokomo
