The post office is responsible for refund checks, passports, license plates, driver licenses, so why not mail-in ballots? We even handle human remains with respect and dignity that they deserve.
Trucks overturn on the highway and the contents get destroyed all the time, but nobody bats an eye about those being someone's packages and paid for by their hard-earned money.
The post office has been traveling down the road of downsizing for the past 20 years. Now the post office wants to work people 10 hours a day and multi-task them to do two to three different jobs with little to no supervision. It promotes people into management who took shortcuts and did not maintain a high standard of excellence.
It does not take a math minor to figure out that paying a seasoned carrier overtime for two to four hours a day, six days a week, is costly.
There are almost 60 carriers in Kokomo. Now multiply that by every post office in the country, and you can see the problem is the mismanagement of the post office at the highest levels. With proper management and staffing, the post office can ensure a safe and non-fraudulent election during this pandemic.
Now is the time to correct staffing shortfalls and demonstrate that the post office is up to the challenge to handle the increase in volume of mail-in ballots.
Let us fast forward to today. During this uncertain time due to COVID-19 where the Postal Service needs to increase staffing in order to have the systems in place for a safe and accurate mail-in vote, instead of talking about doing it.
Most post offices have measures in place where mailed ballots get turned into the route that delivers to the county clerk's office. This keeps the ballots from being shipped to Indianapolis and back again to Kokomo, causing a delay.
Remember, absentee voting starts Oct. 6!
Rick Emry, Kokomo
