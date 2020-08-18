Mail-in ballots seems to be a big point of dissension. Several states use mail almost exclusively, while every state allows mail-in ballots for specific reasons.
I regularly voted absentee when I was in the military. We know President Trump has done likewise. If you only watched the regular network news you might not see he distinction.
Absentee ballots require you the voter to request a ballot. The agency issuing the ballots confirms your eligibility and compares signatures to prevent fraud before sending the ballot. This form is very safe and fraud levels are low, but what the Democrats want is mass mailing, and if you don’t see the difference, I don’t know why.
Anytime the government rushes to roll out something has it ever gone well? Mass national ballot mail outs need years to plan and perfect, not 70 some days. And the post office isn’t the only bump. I think just as important is the voting rolls being out of date, and states not having the people to process ballots safely and securely.
As a nation we need know who is the victor in these races quickly and not weeks later. A New York primary vote was done in June and, I think, it was just last week the winner was announced with many ballots still in question.
I encourage Gov. Holcomb to rethink his decision and allow absentee ballots for any reason. While I think people should vote in person if able and in-person method is not a death sentence, like Speaker Pelosi claims, I understand the need to make absentee voting easier. However, mass mail-in really is a disaster waiting to happen to states with no time to prepare.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
