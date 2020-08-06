Columnist Kelly Hawes said he "won't hesitate to vote for Joe Biden," whom he thinks is a better choice for leadership of our country than is President Trump. And he said he would "crawl across broken glass for the privilege."
How disappointing.
He won't hesitate to vote for a man who has apparent mental issues, who will probably be replaced due to incompetence soon after he would take office. Biden would be overmatched in anything he would have to face, were he elected, and with any foreign leader he would have to deal with.
Hawes won't hesitate to vote for continued murder of thousands of unborn human beings, as Biden and the Democratic Party will continue to support, maintaining the ghastly practice of abortion on demand. He will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath of allegiance to his office, knowing full well (maybe) that he will uphold unholy practices that Bible never taught him.
For the sake of the unborn, and for the country, Mr. Hawes does need to hesitate. For if he will "crawl across broken glass" to vote for Mr. Biden, all he is going to get is cut up.
And it's going to leave a scar.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
