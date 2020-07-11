The current Kokomo animal ordinance is broken and antiquated. It tolerates levels of animal neglect because it has no sections concerning animal care and treatment. This is unacceptable and needs to be updated.
In the spring of 2019, out of deep frustration with the care of animals at the property next door, a city resident resorted to making a Facebook posting exposing the animal ordinance’s inability to solve an animal neglect issue that caused this neighbor great anxiety. The community’s response was strong, and I was asked to do something about the incident.
I found that the animal control officer had been to the address many times and each time the animal’s conditions fell within legal parameters and there was little the animal control officer could do. How could this be?
Due to this incident, the Kokomo-Howard County Animal Ordinance Committee was formed, and will soon present to the Kokomo Common Council a much-improved animal ordinance. Like the current animal ordinance, our proposed animal ordinance has strong sections regarding public safety from dangerous and potentially dangerous dogs, but unlike the current animal ordinance, ours has better definitions and language, with clear limits as to what the acceptable minimum levels of animal care are for our community.
Ours is comprehensive and will give animal control officers the tools they need to deal with cases of animal neglect and abuse.
The Kokomo-Howard County Animal Ordinance Committee examined three respected animal ordinances from the cities of Indianapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; and South Bend. We chose the ordinance from Indianapolis, and over an eight-month period committee members met twice a month and vetted the proposed ordinance. We made small changes so the new ordinance will better fit the unique needs of Kokomo and Howard County. It is our goal that both the city and county will adopt the same animal ordinance.
Our proposed ordinance includes important sections that are missing from the current city and county animal ordinance such as care and treatment of animals, with sections on proper hygiene, shelter, temperature limits, and space requirements for animals. We have sections for the community cat program, unlawful use of a dog, domestic animals in vehicles, and dog and cat curbing requirements. These sections and others are absent from our current animal ordinance.
We will soon ask the city Common Council and Howard County Commissioners to adopt our comprehensive animal ordinance as the new animal ordinance for the city of Kokomo and Howard County. If you wish to move our community forward regarding more humane treatment of animals, please call or write your local city and county representatives and tell them to adopt the new improved animal ordinance. Thank you.
John J. Roberts, Kokomo
