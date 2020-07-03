A lady asked Dr. Franklin, 'Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?"
"A republic," replied the doctor, "if you can keep it.”
I fear for our republic if the current madness continues. We are a country that used protests to develop a revolution to break from England, but that doesn’t mean we roll out revolution like seasonal clothes.
The reason for the protests were valid. The need to reform is obvious, but as the saying goes, don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.
As too often happens, a crisis is misused to gain political advantage. Community policing has shown all across the country that it works and reduces tensions. Defund the Police is just an excuse to allow the lawless mobs to rule with bullying and violence.
The president of Poland recently visited a statue. Not one of a Confederate general, but an abolitionist and Revolutionary general who was a Pole. Yet the statue was still vandalized. Madness when these rioters only destroy with no rhyme or reason.
Stand for law and order, legal protest, and honest reform. The USA is an imperfect nation, but if it is so terrible why do millions keep trying to get here? There is no nation better than America. May God bless her.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.