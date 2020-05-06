We are in unprecedented times. The people of Indiana feel uncertain, and rightfully so. In the midst of a crisis like COVID-19, it is easy to worry about the things that matter most. Food, shelter and health care all become more important than ever.
Through this pandemic, we are seeing the importance of investing in public health, an area where Indiana has failed to allocate resources in recent years. Budgets co-authored by Mike Karickhoff have consistently resulted in cuts to public health funding. In 2013, $27.6 million was allocated for public health, but in 2019 that amount was reduced to $23.1 million. That is a 17% decrease in public health funding.
As a state, we should not be neglecting the health of our residents in this way, while simultaneously building a $1.85 billion budget surplus. And our elected officials, like Mike Karickhoff, who made the choice to cut public health funding need to be held accountable for their decisions.
Kisha Fairchild, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.