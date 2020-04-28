We need to stop declaring the spread of this virus a pandemic, unless you really believe that this is any worse than any other flu season.
From the beginning we could have quarantined the sick, and taken care of those elderly who are most at risk without shutting down the country. In fact, that is exactly what Sweden did , and it has made the rest of the world look very foolish.
Fact, they used fear to shut us down. Fact, the models kept changing from the beginning. Fact, the health department sent out memos to health providers to code cause of death to COVID-19, so we know they cooked the books and we can't trust their numbers.
Instead of the focus being placed on caring for our immune systems that have been provided us by our Creator God, and does a marvelous job of dealing with these viruses, we have put our trust and faith in evolutionists who want to focus on medication and vaccines. They think that they can somehow solve this dilemma better than our Creator.
Does anyone realize how many people die in this country every day? Why has too much fear been created by this virus? Are these deaths any worse than all the others?
The fact of the matter is no man and no government can stop this virus until it has run its natural course. What is the solution? Learn from Sweden and open up this country. Put an end to this insanity.
Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
