I have known Bob Cameron for more than 50 years. I have seen him at the best of times and in the “not so good” times. And through those times he has been a rock, a cornerstone, a man of integrity and a man of his word.
He will be there for others in the good times and in the bad. He will step in or speak up if something is wrong, but not without finding out both sides of the story.
He’s the one you want in your corner, in your family, in your community. He has given countless hours of his time in helping others in Kokomo, whether he’s helping someone rehabilitate or get ready to be their best on the football field. No matter how big or how small, he will provide for you!
These are just a few things that make up Bob Cameron. This is what Bob would do for Kokomo because Kokomo is his family, his friends!
Polly Oliverio, Kokomo
