Historians will one day look at this pandemic and wonder how the party that produced Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan sat in silence and watched the total incompetence and shameful conduct of the Trump administration.
Instead of expressing outrage, the lapel-pin patriots sat silently while President Trump trashed our allies and groveled at some of the worst the world had to offer. Emperor Caligula is alleged to have wanted to make his horse "a counsel." The 21st century equivalent is Trump placing ineffectual family members and cronies into positions of power (the Swamp!). Instead of honesty when we most badly needed it, we got rants about him becoming a victim who was not responsible for "anything!"
But my friends on the left (I have only a few) shouldn't be too smug. With their absurd insistence on political correctness, they have contributed to an environment where Trump's rants seemed more relatable. Instead of believing that every alleged victim needed to be heard, they acted as though every alleged victim needed to be believed! That result was the circular firing squad Democrats have now.
We are indeed reaping what we have sown. With more than 110,000 Americans dead from COVID-19, the economy in ruins (doubt the 1% noticed) and our place in the world undermined, the Republican Party (of which I belong) still lacks the moral fiber to call out the president. We do have a chance to make it better - not right, only better. If we now reelect Trump, this country of ours will be forever changed. Those of you who are saying that voting doesn't matter, think about your 110,000+ dead Americans. I voted for Trump in 2016 but now, it;s country before political party. Now is the time. God help us.
Michael Smyser, Palm Beach, Florida
