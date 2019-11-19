The 44th annual American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout is Nov. 21. This event was started as a day to encourage people who smoke to quit or make a plan to quit. Since then, the day has not only transformed from being about quitting cigarettes to quitting all forms of tobacco, but also to advocate for policies such as T21, increased tobacco excise taxes and increased funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs.
The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout is about making a plan to quit, and to those who have tried to quit they will say quitting isn’t easy. But tobacco users are not alone in this battle — our community has the power to help Hoosiers quit and help protect our kids from tobacco products.
How do we do that? Well, passing a comprehensive smoke-free policy is proven to help people who use tobacco quit for good and to prevent our young people from ever becoming addicted to tobacco products. And Howard County government/City of Kokomo was very fortunate to pass this policy in March 2017.
Another effective way to help people quit is to raise the age of all tobacco products sales to 21 years old (reference as T21). National data shows that roughly 95% of adults who smoke began smoking before they turned 21. Additionally, adolescents’ brains are more susceptible to the effects of nicotine and nicotine addiction, so it’s critical to protect young people from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
On Nov. 21, let’s all work to initiate a quit plan for Indiana and our community by supporting these policies to help tobacco users break the addiction. Howard County provides free services by calling 1.800.Quit.Now or visit VapeFree Indiana.
Shirley Dubois, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.