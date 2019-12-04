The recycle receptacles were removed from Greentown. Recycling is a priority in my family. For more than 20 years we've used those receptacles faithfully. We live a ways beyond Greentown, and driving yet further all the way to Kokomo or Taylor, where the paper said were receptacles, isn't convenient for us, but we did it anyway.
When we arrived at Taylor, there were no receptacles! We wasted our time, our gas, and still have our trash.
Recycling is vital for our communities. Just encouraging people to recycle is a difficult enough task, but getting them to cooperate is even more problematic. How many actually take the time and make the effort do this? To remove receptacles is unthinkable because it makes it harder even for those who want to recycle, causing fewer people to even attempt to do what needs to be accomplished.
Yes, a person abused the receptacles in Greentown, but why jeopardize the welfare of our entire community? It's not about individuals, it's about the betterment of our entire area!
Without receptacles how many will make the effort to find a recycling place? Most will do what is easiest and stop any efforts. More trash will end up in dumps or strewn about the land, and not recycled for the benefit of all humanity. We need more receptacles not less. Most of us don't abuse the site!
Leelia Cornell, Greentown
