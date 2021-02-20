Redistricting Season is Approaching
Every 10 years state legislatures redraw legislative boundaries based on the latest population data from the U.S census. The Indiana Legislature will redesign legislative districts later this year based on 2020 census data. Kokomo’s population is currently divided between U.S. Congressional Districts 4 and 5. Dividing us means that we can be easier to ignore.
Indiana law stipulates that congressional districts be contiguous and approximately equal in population. Lawmakers have otherwise been free to “choose their voters” without independent oversight.
Attempts to interject transparency into the redistricting process within the Legislature have been attempted – and have failed – in the past. This year an independent citizens’ commission made up of Republicans, Democrats and independents has been formed to seek input from voters, and to propose fair legislative districts based on that input.
In the coming weeks, the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC) will hold virtual public hearings for each of Indiana’s nine U.S. congressional districts. The virtual public hearing for District 4 will be held on March 2, 7-9 p.m. EST; the virtual public hearing for District 5 will be held on March 3, 7-9 p.m. EST.
Register for your district’s meeting at www.alllinfordemocracy.org to participate in this organized effort to bring transparency and fairness to the redistricting process. Legislative maps drawn this year will affect our lives for the next 10 years.
Christine A. Paszkiet, redistricting chair, League of Women Voters Howard County Area
