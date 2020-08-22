Farmers’ Market vote registration
The League of Women Voters of Howard County Area wants everyone to be registered to vote.
We will be at the Farmers’ Market every Saturday morning in August and September taking registration.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can register for the first time, change your address, change your name if you have gotten married, and also register to vote in another Indiana county. We have current information from the Clerk’s Office about where and when the vote centers are open in Howard County. If you feel you must vote by absentee ballot, we have information to help you. Every vote counts. Vote on Nov. 3.
The Farmers’ Market at the corner of Mulberry and Washington Street is a great place to buy local fresh produce, a variety of interesting products, and handmade items. Support our community.
Sandra Grant, Kokomo
