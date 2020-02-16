President Trump said some things at the Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 6 that are troubling or should be troubling for all Christians. After Arthur Brooks, a well-known conservative, spoke reminding people that Jesus said all of his followers are obligated to pray for their enemies, Trump said he did not agree with Arthur Brooks.
The problem is that it was not Brooks that Trump was in disagreement with. Donald Trump was in disagreement with Jesus:
“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven …" (Matthew 5:43-45).
Our president went on to say very harsh things about Sen. Mitt Romney and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, demonstrating that he does not know and respect what is at the very heart of Jesus’ teachings.
The question for us now is: What is the appropriate response of Christians for this kind of behavior? It seems clear from the witness of the New Testament, that the appropriate response is to pray for President Trump that he may feel the love of God, that he may then act in ways that are consistent and coherent with God’s love for all creation.
The life and teachings of Jesus ask us to: “… do to others as you would have them do to you; for this is the law and the prophets” (Matthew 7:12). None of us live up to this. However, many of us pray in the Lord’s prayer every week: “Forgive us the wrong we have done, as we forgive those who have wronged us” (Matthew 6:12 NEV).
President Trump does not seem to understand that Jesus asks us to pray for our enemies, to do to others as we would want done to us, and also to be forgiving of others as God is forgiving of us. I find his lack of understanding troubling and yet revealing. How about you?
D. Bruce Roberts, Kokomo
