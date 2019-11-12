Today, we celebrate the service of our many veterans across the state and the country. It's very important: those who have given the greatest sacrifice in life, and those who have returned from serving our country so diligently.
I want to talk about some of the things that have worked in my own office to help Hoosiers veterans.
This year, my office has initiated over 250 individual cases helping veterans and active duty military members get the assistance they deserve from agencies like the VA, National Personnel Records and individual branches of the military.
My staff in Indiana have mobilized to assist organizations that provide resources to Hoosier vets in "Stand Down" events across Indiana.
This summer, I was proud to author and help pass a resolution honoring the service of the Indiana Rangers in Vietnam, as well as a resolution celebrating 100 years of service from the Indianapolis-based American Legion.
And it was my great honor to be able to secure and personally deliver the Silver Star to the family of Hoosier veteran William Harter, 50 years after he earned it by giving the ultimate sacrifice to his country.
So, enjoy Veterans Day with your family, and make sure you remind every veteran how important they are to our nation, its security, its liberty, and its freedom.
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana
