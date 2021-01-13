U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, must resign. Her participation in the Sedition Caucus after the deadly sacking of the Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists was in violation of her oath of office.
Walorski voted to object to electors, despite knowing that the facts prove Pennsylvania held free and fair elections. She voted to object, despite knowing that the disinformation being spread by President Donald Trump and his loyalists led to the violence and terror on June 6.
By participating in this destructive, dangerous and unethical vote, Jackie Walorski failed to uphold her sworn duty to the United States and the Constitution, and she failed the people of Indiana.
We have lost faith in Jackie Walorski’s ability to represent the 2nd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. Jackie Walorski must resign.
Fred and Cheryl Nix, South Bend
