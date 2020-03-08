Mayor Pete Buttigieg outpaced every expectation when he entered this race last year, and Hoosier Democrats expected nothing less from him. His contributions to our state, to South Bend and to our country have been trailblazing, and we know we haven’t seen the last of him in public service.
To say we are proud doesn’t do the effort he and his team made justice. He has our everlasting gratitude for a race well run, and for the way he represented Hoosiers on the campaign trail.
John Zody, Indiana Democratic Party chairman
