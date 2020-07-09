The health experts have informed us over and over again that wearing a face covering helps to slow the spread of COVID-19. We know that the U.S. has flunked the test for flattening the curve in our first attempt due to the patchwork plan put forth by our ineffective Republican leadership at the federal level.
Out of 188 countries and territories impacted with the virus, the U.S. is in last place in the world in terms of our effectiveness in controlling the virus. We lead the world in the number of deaths and cases from COVID-19. We know that the virus is on the warpath and spreading like wildfire in certain parts of our country.
So, why haven’t the mayor, Kokomo Common Council and Howard County Council taken up the issue of requiring the use of face coverings in public places? At a minimum, why haven’t we started a public information campaign? Wouldn’t a face mask ordinance be better than more sickness, death and God forbid another government shutdown?
What happens in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California does not stay in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California!
Milton Beach, Kokomo
