There used to be a stoplight at Markland Avenue and Webster Street. It was taken down and replaced with a four-way stop.
The problem is the cars that run on Markland Avenue do not know what stop means. Most of them just roll and go. The cars on the side streets cannot get out on Markland because there is a steady stream of cars going and coming.
I never see a police car around that would stop these cars for not coming to a complete stop. It's very frustrating if you are on South Armstrong and trying to either cross or get onto Markland.
At least when the stoplight was there, you could get out on Markland.
Loretta Auten, Kokomo
