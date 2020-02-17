Four names come to mind after the Iowa caucus: President John F. Kennedy, Nikita Khrushchev, Vladimir Putin, and South Bend, Indiana, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
I could have picked any current Democratic candidate, but let’s work with Buttigieg for now.
Here is my armchair moderator’s question to him: “Mr. Mayor, as a Harvard history major, you may see parallels between you and a young President John Kennedy whose Communist counterpart Nikita Khrushchev relished embarrassing American presidents. Kennedy learned how to deal with Khrushchev, but the world had to endure the Cuban Missile Crisis first.
"Our current arms control discussion with Russia is tenuous, and some would consider Vladimir Putin no better at making nice than Khrushchev. If elected president in 2020, how will you keep Putin from, as President Reagan put it, taking advantage of your perceived ‘youth and inexperience’?”
Mayor Buttigieg apparently did well in Iowa and has been answering debate questions with a higher calm-to-histrionics ratio than some of his more “seasoned” rivals. Of course, the Buttigieg’s fortunes could change anytime.
I would also ask Buttigieg if he would consider Mitt Romney for secretary of state. Yes, I know Romney’s a Republican. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Besides, word has it that Putin doesn’t like Romney. If I wanted to be secretary of state, I’d want Putin’s disapproval of me pretty high on my resume.
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are tired of candidates who fear big ideas. Here’s one: Mitt Romney for secretary of state. Some Democrats have recently suggested that Romney has a conscience, and a sense of honor.
Wouldn’t that be refreshing?
Jim Newton, Itasca, Illinois
