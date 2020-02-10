Letter: Romney keeps his word, oath Feb 10, 2020 1 hr ago Thanks, Mitt Romney, for showing the country what it looks like to keep your word and honor an oath, even when it is not popular. You are the person we all strive to become. Steve Woodard, Cassville React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mitt Romney Oath Thanks Steve Woodard Country Letter Strive Recommended for you Best of Kokomo 2019 The votes have been counted. See who won Best of Kokomo 2019. Click here for more PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'A great man who has left a wonderful legacy'1 killed, 1 kidnapped on South CourtlandKPD major staying put in position3 charged in connection to Monday homicide, kidnappingIndiana Special Olympics nixes Kokomo's Polar PlungeNorthwestern school board member faces fraud related chargesFirms target 4,000 acres for solar arrayLocal FCA workers to receive $7,280 profit-sharing payoutTipton man ID'd in fatal crash'Too many already?': Amid construction, those involved say housing is needed Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
