I am writing a letter of support for Lynn Rudolph, who is running for the 2nd District Kokomo Common Council seat. He is open, honest and accessible in his style. He has a proven record with the city administration team, departmental personnel and citizens as a fair, competent and consistent manager, who has actively been involved in group decision making processes. He can recognize both short- and long-term implications of programs and trends. He has the experience and willingness to both plan and carry out strategies that will fulfill the community's public safety needs and be consistent with the goals of municipal management. He possesses a balance between assertiveness and diplomacy.
Lynn is a good listener and is willing to discuss matters candidly. He has the flexibility to reach compromise for the benefit of the entire community. He is a person with imagination and vision who ensured continued progress in all areas of crime prevention, education and enforcement. He is a strong communicator. He is decisive and is a dynamic leader. He is a visible public figure with excellent verbal skills and is professional in both demeanor and appearance. He is about to employ team building approaches with citizen groups and staff. He has a reputation of personal integrity and the ability to deal openly on issues while being subjected to intense scrutiny.
Robert Sargent, Kokomo
