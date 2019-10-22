Lynn M. Rudolph has my vote for the 2nd District Kokomo City Council seat and deserves your consideration as well. Here’s why.
Lynn believes his opponent, and the City Council as a group, abandoned their oaths to serve the citizens of this city and “went along to get along” with an iron-fisted city administration in passing yearly budget after yearly budget, while allowing funded allocations (especially public safety) to be diverted for alternative uses.
One observable consequence of this has been the devastation of public safety services, steadily declining for the past 12 years. Now our community bears witness to one violent episode after another, seemingly helpless to stem a tide of outside criminal influences and the proliferation of a growing “culture of violence.”
But as the most progressive police chief in the history of the Kokomo Police Department, for example, Lynn is poised to assist the mayor in restoring safety to our streets, and pride and capability in our public safety agencies. Lynn knows not only what to say, but more importantly what to do: restore desperately needed staffing levels; educate and train supervisors and street officers and civilian personnel; coordinate criminal justice agencies to prioritize a community response to violent crime; network with community partners to make actionable a canon of policing excellence - “the police are the people, and the people are the police.”
Lynn believes his opponent, and the City Council as a group, turned a blind eye to the voices and interests and needs of the people they serve in wide-spread social/urban engineering that has left our citizenry frustrated and unfairly taxed (damaged vehicles, flat tires, personal injuries, flooded basements) with fanciful street restructuring and careless infrastructure neglect.
Lynn Rudolph offers a refreshing alternative to his opponent and politics as usual. We deserve and critically need an answer to the chilling “culture of violence” finding root in our community, to the social and urban engineering gone amok with senseless streets and unwalkable walkways which adorn our neighborhoods and to the past characteristic lack of honesty and transparency in the normal business of governance for the people.
Lynn believes 12 years is enough. If you agree, elect Lynn M. Rudolph to the 2nd District Kokomo City Council! Thank you!
Michael Holsapple, Kokomo
