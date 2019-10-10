Rudolph won’t cop out on crime
Former Kokomo Police Chief Lynn Rudolph is running against incumbent Bob Cameron for the 2nd District city council seat. A career policeman, Rudolph led the KPD as chief for eight years during the most progressive era in the police department’s history. During his career, Rudolph ushered a culture of professionalism into the local police department while initiating a host of innovative programs directed towards community-based policing and proactive crime prevention.
Cameron has chaired the council’s very important Public Safety and Welfare Committee throughout the life of the Goodnight administration. He admitted at a recent debate his leadership as a city councilman has resulted in a surge of violent crimes.
Cameron said: “Somewhere we’ve got to stop the violence in this city. … I do believe the violence has started. It’s been going on for quite a while, just not in one area,” referencing a recent rally he attended that showed him people are “scared.” Cameron made his admission of failure during a public forum at IU Kokomo.
And every sitting member of our city council bears responsibility. They have all nodded in solemn agreement when the police and fire chiefs propose a budget and then don’t ever bother to see where the money was spent. It’s not just Bob Cameron’s fault. They have all been complicit in the destruction of Kokomo’s public safety net. Every one of them.
Apparently the police and fire chiefs are free to spend those tax dollars on something besides hiring police and firefighters. Meanwhile Councilman Cameron sees himself as powerless to do anything to protect his constituents; the people of the 2nd District who are, by his own definition, “scared” of violent crime and voted him into office to help solve their problems.
What a cop out.
Rudolph acknowledged that the city council doesn’t manage the police or fire departments or select the leadership. But he said “council members can leverage their positions to force spending on public safety by withholding appropriations from other projects.”
“[The mayor] has got to work with you as much as you have to work with him,” he said.
Former Police Chief Lynn Rudolph along with everybody running for positions on the city council want to rebuild our broken public safety agencies. The difference is the incumbents have had their chance and failed, miserably. It’s time to try something else.
Tom Kelley, Flora
