Letter: Savings seesaw on stock market Feb 18, 2020 11 min ago President Trump says he doesn't care about the stock market, he cares about jobs.But doesn't he realize that most people with jobs have IRAs and that those IRAs fluctuate with the stock market? Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
