Say ‘the people have spoken’
Dear Rep. Baird,
One moment you say your proud to be representing the 4th Congressional District of Indiana, and the next moment you say it is your humble privilege to be serving the district. My wish is that you would say, “I honestly represent all the people of District 4 and the citizens of these United States.”
Many of us have been betrayed by this president, who has no regard for the Constitution of the United States. And now what? You have fallen into his deception by having hoped that the Supreme Court would overturn the presidential election. Thank almighty God, the Supreme Court was true to the Constitution and refused to waste its time considering it.
The election process has been tainted by Trumpites (I hesitate to capitalize the term), including you as the peoples’ representative, so that one wonders if any election will have credibility as the result of sore losers. What was once the Grand Old Party of Lincoln has become the party of Trump, and it truly has taken on the form and philosophy of totalitarian behavior and action.
As a Christian and a patriot, I will not be deceived by corruption and power that is masked under the guise of “Make America Great Again.” Greatness is born from within and does not boast of one’s own power. Authentic power is given by people who live in peace and harmony with one another. Great leaders do not command respect but respect is freely given as a result of the love and trust of the people.
A president-elect has been elected by the the majority. Election officials have affirmed an honest election process. The courts have given their decisions. The Electoral College has elected the next president. It is sad for the 4th Congressional District and the people of the United States that you were not able to immediately and courageously stand up and say, “The people have spoken.”
Fred Dorisse, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.