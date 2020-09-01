This letter is somewhat a delayed reaction. But I want to give a word of appreciation to the driver of a truck that I saw on Indiana 931 in Kokomo about three months ago.
On the back window of the truck, the Scripture in 2 Peter, third chapter, ninth verse was written:
"The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is long suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance."
And I'm going to include the 10th verse:
"But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up."
If knowing that won't make you stop murdering unborn babies and clean up all of your wicked and perverted lifestyles, I don't know what will.
Josie Norris, Kokomo
