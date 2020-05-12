We have all seen the social media posts by family and friends, telling us to “gargle saltwater to kill the Wuhan Virus” or “don’t wear a mask in public because they do more harm than good.” Both of these statements have been shown to be false, yet they are frequently reposted and spread to correspondents all throughout the country.
With all of these misleading posts bombarding your timeline, how do you know what is truthful and what is false? Many people struggle with this dilemma; mainly because when individuals see or hear news that fits their political, religious, or social narrative, they repost the claims without considering the validity of the source.
This is a dangerous practice that can dramatically affect the health and well-being of other people. As a person who is both educated in public health and health policy management, and who conducts health care research within the state of Indiana, I felt it my duty to help steer citizens to accurate and valid information.
The best thing that you can do when sharing and receiving COVID-19 related updates is to select trustworthy sources. National news organizations, such as CNN and FOX, do provide accurate reporting at times, but have historically sensationalized stories to receive a greater number of viewers, resulting in increased revenue. Additionally, daily press briefings by President Donald Trump have also contained statistical and factual inaccuracies.
My suggestion is to listen to expert public health officials at the federal, state, and local levels. Dr. Anthony Fauci, for example, is a career bureaucrat who has dedicated more than 35 years of his life towards preventing the spread of deadly diseases and preserving America’s public safety. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and The World Health Organization (WHO) are also creditable resources. Additionally, these organizations provide easy-to-use phone applications for users to download and receive daily updates on disease outbreaks.
Howard County residents should also watch Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily addresses. Like all politicians, Gov. Holcomb has diplomatic allegiances that ultimately alter his decisions but has thus far shown to be an effective leader by echoing the advice given to him from his top health advisers, including our state health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box.
The world has certainly become a much different place since March, but we must all do our part to help share accurate and factual information. The difference could potentially save someone’s life.
Trevor Cunningham, Kokomo
