The New York Times got a jump on "October Surprises" but hardly a bombshell.
Honestly, ask yourself this. How many willingly and enthusiastically pay more taxes than you absolutely think you have to? I have said for years to any liberal, if you want to pay more taxes there is a line on the form.
The fact Trump paid little to no taxes doesn’t mean he is destitute or that he is un-American. Dislike of the IRS is very American. But with all this falderal, something that struck me was how did Biden already produce an ad about Trump taxes unless the NYT was working in conjunction with the Biden campaign? It seems to me there is collusion afoot. The NYT’s hate for Trump shines bright.
I saw something that said Biden paid over $3.2 million in taxes. Am I supposed to believe he couldn’t reduce his tax burden, or is it more to the tune of money he got along with Hunter from the Chinese and the Russian oligarch? If not, it is a sign of how Biden has parlayed his almost half century in D.C. into a huge income. I mean, think of how much money you have to make to have a tax bill of almost $3.2 million.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
