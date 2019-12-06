Think Charles Dickens and bowls of wassail and evergreens decked with feathers and bows and strings of cranberries and popcorn. Think warm, cozy fireplace and Father Christmas and carolers on the street corner. It’s a Victorian Christmas in the Seiberling Mansion for the 2019 holiday season.
“The mansion has 25 areas or rooms that have been decorated by 20 individuals or organizations,” said Peggy Hobson, chairwoman of the Christmas at the Seiberling project that has become a tradition for many area families. “Everyone is excited to lend their touch to this year’s ‘Victorian’ theme.”
Admission during Christmas at the Seiberling is $10 for adults and $5 for students (free admission is a benefit of HCHS membership) during regular museum hours of 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays in December (closed Christmas Day) and for a special “candlelight” tour set for Saturday, Dec. 21.
The celebration wraps up when the museum closes for the season at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29.
Free evenings
The generosity of our community supporters is amazing! These six sponsors have picked up the tab to make your admission to the mansion free on Thursdays and Fridays:
Friday, Dec. 6, Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo.
Thursday, Dec. 12, Indiana University Kokomo.
Friday, Dec. 13, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union.
Thursday, Dec. 19, Duke Energy (CEO Night).
Friday, Dec. 20, Security Federal Savings Bank.
It's your opportunity to bring the whole family and enjoy the beauty of the iconic Seiberling Mansion - decked out in holiday finery!
Dave Broman, Howard County Historical Society
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.