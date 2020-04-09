Recently, Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala was quoted as saying President Trump has not said to the American people, "We are all in this together," in responding to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic crisis. She said his response was "fragmented, weak and uneven."
Where was she on March 11, when President Trump in an address to the nation called for unity and for everyone to set aside partisan differences? And how did she miss his March 13 proclamation making Sunday a national day of prayer for unity by everyone? If she didn't know about the proclamation, she wouldn't have been able to be a prayer partner; if she did know about it, how did she miss the call for unity?
President Trump can only issue a call for unity; it takes a receptive audience to fulfill it.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
