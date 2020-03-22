I work at a local retailer, I’m over 50 and have diabetes and get upper respiratory infections easily. I have noticed, with more people not going to school or work, that they are all shopping.
Families are making shopping expeditions a family activity during these difficult days, when they should be practicing self-distancing. If kids can’t be in school, then why are they in the stores?
Another thing I’ve noticed is that most people do not know or understand the 6-foot distancing when in public places, thus, my space is constantly being breached.
Folks, retail workers who are trying to stock as quickly as possible for your benefit do not want you on top of them. We don’t know who’s been infected or not. Please ask if you need to get something where they are working so they can get back.
I’ve also noticed people not washing hands in the restrooms, not covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing into their elbow. We are putting our health at risk for you, please be patient as we put stock out and give some space.
And if it’s not absolutely necessary for you to be out, stay home. We don’t want to get sick, and for many of us, staying home is not an option.
I’m also concerned that people don’t seem concerned with the seriousness of this virus; if we don’t take it seriously, we could end up like Italy. Wake up, people.
Sara Warriner, Kokomo
