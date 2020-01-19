Kokomo Pride Youth Group (KPYG) takes its responsibility as a role model for LGBTQ+ youth seriously. We believe that, as mentors and advocates for our community, it is our duty to address the recent news regarding Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Jones.
Councilman Jones previously tweeted derogatory statements about the LGBTQ+ community and our Muslim brothers and sisters. To borrow a word from Mayor Moore, his statements are reprehensible.
In a statement following the story by the Kokomo Tribune, Councilman Jones said that his opinions have changed and he no longer believes those statements to be true. In response, Mayor Moore has suggested that Councilman Jones reach out to local members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the local Muslim community (the Islamic Association’s headquarters is in Councilman Jones’ own district).
KPYG would like to invite Councilman Jones and Mayor Moore to reach out to KPYG and local Muslim leaders to discuss the issue further and establish a relationship with each other. Our doors are always open to anyone interested in building bridges and treating our neighbors as friends.
We would like to view this invitation as a sincere offer of friendship and understanding and not as any sort of political gain. Our intent is not to beat a dead horse but rather to inform and grow together.
Austin Mariasy and Paul Novak, Kokomo Pride Youth Group
