Replenishing both the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds needs to happen right now. We can’t afford to let partisan politics continue to impact the fate of Hoosier small businesses in desperate need of this financial lifeline.
This critical support needs to be made available as soon as possible, be of an appropriate amount to meet surging demand and, perhaps most importantly, streamlined to get into the hands of the true small businesses so they can weather this crisis.
We urge Indiana’s delegation – led by Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun – to continue to be out in front on this issue and quickly pass a measure.
Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber of Commerce
