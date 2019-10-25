So often city officials do not really talk about education and teachers. I understand why. Cities do not have authority over schools, salaries, testing or class sizes - all of the factors viewed as directly affecting education are decided at the state and national level.
However, cities should do what they can to support teachers and attract high-quality educators to their communities.
Abbie Smith, Kokomo's Democratic candidate for mayor, actually has a plan to help support educators and attract teachers to Kokomo. She understands how wraparound services benefit both educators and families.
She has a plan for mentoring programs because students with strong adult role models are more likely to succeed in school.
She knows that the average teacher's salary makes home ownership difficult, if not impossible. That's why she proposes that the city explore creative incentives to help bridge this gap.
Her plan to create a teacher-friendly city both attracts high-quality educators to Kokomo and helps them establish lasting roots in our community. Recently, she joined us at the Kokomo Teacher's Association rally.
For these reasons and so many more, I proudly support Abbie Smith for Kokomo mayor. I urge my fellow educators to do the same.
Barb Schten, Kokomo
