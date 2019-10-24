As a registered independent voter, I try to vote for the best candidate. I want to encourage you too to vote for the best candidate in the upcoming mayoral election. The mayor is the CEO of the city and his or her decisions affect how you live every day of your life. This person has a direct impact on the future of our city and can either help enrich that future or cause it harm.
I have worked in government and private industry. In government, I have served as the city controller. In private industry, I have held communications management positions at General Motors and Delphi Automotive in several locations. I am also a proud former member of UAW Local 685 and UAW Local 696.
I know both candidates running for the office of mayor. I have worked with Tyler Moore as a member of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce Council and with Abbie Smith at the United Way as a Loaned Associate.
Kokomo has an opportunity to elect a unique and rare soul in the upcoming municipal election. Abbie Smith is that rare soul. She has the vision and drive to implement new ideas that will keep the city moving forward.
While working under her at the United Way, I admired her unique empathy for bettering other’s lives. It did not take me long to realize that she was not there for the money. In my candid opinion, this lady was certainly smart enough, hardworking enough and educated enough to do bigger and better things, but enriching lives was her bigger and better thing.
As CEO of United Way, she started an ambitious plan for increasing preschool access in Howard County. Education has always been a critical component of enriching families and communities. Our children are the drumbeat and messengers for the future.
My support for Abbie Smith is based on objective empirical experience.
Abbie has already put forth a detailed plan based on community input to keep our city moving forward. This written document attests to her accountability.
Her opponent is a nice and decent person. His problem is after 10 years in political office, he has no signature accomplishments. This nice soul really has no experience to tackle the duties of mayor. Abbie Smith is your best choice.
Milton Beach, Kokomo
