We are in the process of electing a new leader, a mayor, for Kokomo. What are some of the leadership characteristics we should be looking for as we vote? Research suggests four categories of leadership skills necessary for building consensus and power in an organization, and the city of Kokomo is an organization.
The first category of skill necessary is the ability to take a broad view, a holistic view of the city, its people, its surroundings, and its resources. A leader does not get trapped by a single issue and takes a comprehensive, inclusive view. Abbie Smith's recently published platform has done this, and illustrates the breadth of her forward-facing vision for Kokomo's future.
The second necessary skill is that of leading visionary processes that involve many people in planning creative, inventive, and innovative future programs and directions. An effective leader/mayor engages participants/citizens in inventing and carrying out programs that fit the purpose of the city. Participation produces energy and commitment.
The third skill set necessary for a leader/mayor is the ability to be a learner. Leaders who are learners demonstrate how to learn from experience, how to learn while working, how to learn even from failure. Learners act on the belief that failure is an opportunity to learn and change for the better. Learners actively seek, do not avoid, feedback for change.
The fourth skill is that of publicly communicating the vision for the city as that vision takes shape in the conversations and processes of participating citizens so that everyone can see how the vision, the purposes, the directions do change and evolve. People will see how their participation makes a difference and that builds commitment and energy.
What effective mayors and leaders do is treat people as adults, recognize their unique gifts, and guide them toward ways those gifts can be utilized for the benefit of all.
Abbie Smith is the mayoral candidate who has these skills and has experience in using these skills in leading. She will make an effective, holistic-thinking mayor for Kokomo who will involve many people in learning from their work and lead in shaping the evolving vision for our city.
Please join me in voting for Abbie Smith.
D. Bruce Roberts, Kokomo
