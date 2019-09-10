Abbie Smith has published a comprehensive, detailed and thorough platform for her campaign for mayor of Kokomo: see www.abbieformayor.com/platform. A careful reading demonstrates she is not a one- or two-issue candidate, that she has thoughtful, inclusive and exciting directions in mind for Kokomo. The platform shows she is a collaborative leader determined to bring together many people and organizations in conversations that will energize this city and its planning processes.

The platform has three basic categories: Public Safety, Infrastructure, and Economic Development. Each category has four subheadings for a total of 12 specific proposals. Abbie Smith calls for broad conversations with citizens and organizations where many ideas will be heard and discussed. Here is a sampling of the cooperative processes proposed:

“Officer and Firefighter Pipeline: Let’s elevate the conversation. Let’s look forward. Let’s figure out what we WANT to do and HOW to get that done. Together.

"Prevention, Early Intervention, Drugs: Empower … police to find solutions that work for the families they interact with … and work with public safety personnel and hospitals ….

"Excellent Schools and Welcoming Neighborhoods: Create and support a robust network of neighborhood groups who … identify strengths, wants, needs, and more in their own neighborhoods, and … connect them with … city departments and community resources.

"Parks and Trails: Gain neighborhood input by inviting churches, neighborhood associations, businesses and community-based organizations into the conversation to be sure the City’s priorities mesh with each neighborhood.

"Workforce Development: Establish strong partnership with human services organizations …, and strengthen partnerships with unions to leverage their …apprenticeship programs to develop the skilled workforce we need.

"Reimagine the 931 Southern Corridor: Create a dedicated position … to … work with General Motors to reimagine what this valuable community asset looks like in our future.

"Accessible, Affordable, and Quality Child Care: Actively support the Howard County Early Learning Coalition …. Cultivate partnerships between early learning centers and employers ….”

These proposals demonstrate that Abbie Smith has a thoughtful and comprehensive plan for our city. Let’s vote for her and give her a chance to put these exciting ideas into practice.

D. Bruce Roberts, Kokomo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you