Abbie Smith has published a comprehensive, detailed and thorough platform for her campaign for mayor of Kokomo: see www.abbieformayor.com/platform. A careful reading demonstrates she is not a one- or two-issue candidate, that she has thoughtful, inclusive and exciting directions in mind for Kokomo. The platform shows she is a collaborative leader determined to bring together many people and organizations in conversations that will energize this city and its planning processes.
The platform has three basic categories: Public Safety, Infrastructure, and Economic Development. Each category has four subheadings for a total of 12 specific proposals. Abbie Smith calls for broad conversations with citizens and organizations where many ideas will be heard and discussed. Here is a sampling of the cooperative processes proposed:
“Officer and Firefighter Pipeline: Let’s elevate the conversation. Let’s look forward. Let’s figure out what we WANT to do and HOW to get that done. Together.
"Prevention, Early Intervention, Drugs: Empower … police to find solutions that work for the families they interact with … and work with public safety personnel and hospitals ….
"Excellent Schools and Welcoming Neighborhoods: Create and support a robust network of neighborhood groups who … identify strengths, wants, needs, and more in their own neighborhoods, and … connect them with … city departments and community resources.
"Parks and Trails: Gain neighborhood input by inviting churches, neighborhood associations, businesses and community-based organizations into the conversation to be sure the City’s priorities mesh with each neighborhood.
"Workforce Development: Establish strong partnership with human services organizations …, and strengthen partnerships with unions to leverage their …apprenticeship programs to develop the skilled workforce we need.
"Reimagine the 931 Southern Corridor: Create a dedicated position … to … work with General Motors to reimagine what this valuable community asset looks like in our future.
"Accessible, Affordable, and Quality Child Care: Actively support the Howard County Early Learning Coalition …. Cultivate partnerships between early learning centers and employers ….”
These proposals demonstrate that Abbie Smith has a thoughtful and comprehensive plan for our city. Let’s vote for her and give her a chance to put these exciting ideas into practice.
D. Bruce Roberts, Kokomo
