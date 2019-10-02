I first moved to Kokomo in 2001. It is much like the town where I grew up: hardworking people who are kind, faithful, and practical.
Over the years, there have been ups and downs in Kokomo. The YWCA failed, the bike trails and walking paths expanded, non-profits like Bona Vista and Family Service Association improved the lives of ordinary and extraordinary people.
We had amazing leaders in our non-profit community and in city government that made good things happen (Jackson Street Commons), and helped us all when bad things happened (tornadoes, economic crashes, etc.).
It is especially important to note that Kokomo has a level of cooperation among government and local organizations that is unusual. This helped us both rise up from economic disaster between 2008 and 2012 and overcome the devastation of two tornadoes (and some flooding!). The capstone might be the launch of a sports facility on a former floodplain! City and citizens have worked together to make Kokomo a better place! I hope this continues.
The question is, are positive developments more likely to continue with Tyler Moore or Abbie Smith?
I like Tyler, he is a very nice man, with a good sense of humor as is illustrated by Paul Wyman and him dressing as women and singing their hearts out for a fundraiser in the community some years ago. He has lots of family and friends in the community. I have seen his work with Paul Wyman over the years, but more of the initiative always seems to have come from Paul, and Tyler came along. I do not know what to give him credit for, although he may be a very good person.
On the other hand, I have seen how Abbie works. With United Way, she not only came up with innovative ideas and put them into practice but she listened to others and gathered ideas from citizens, helping us to achieve our dreams. She has shown her ability to help coordinate and support the energetic and skilled citizens of Kokomo to recover from two natural disasters. She knows how to find vital information, put plans together and work well with others to carry them out.
Abbie Smith has been using Facebook and other media to keep us informed and to let us get to know her during her campaign. Tyler is well-known by the people who know him – family, friends, church – but he hasn’t done anything to help me get to know him or his agenda. Some of his supporters are kind of bothersome to me, and I don’t know what Tyler will owe them if he wins.
In short, I have a sense of what kind of mayor Abbie Smith will be. She will benefit the whole community, with us and not without our participation and voice.
Karen Altergott Roberts, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.