There is little doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives. Now is a crucial time to keep your body resilient against illness and infection.
Here are some tips for maintaining overall physical and mental health:
• Eat a healthy diet.
• Exercise.
• Get plenty of rest.
• Quit smoking and vaping. Initial research shows that people who smoke may develop serious complications from COVID-19.
If you’d like to quit, free help is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowIndiana.com.
Young people interested in quitting vaping can text “Indiana” to 88709 to enroll in the free “This is Quitting” text messaging program.
For up-to-date information about coronavirus in Indiana, visit coronavirus.in.gov. For more information on tobacco use and COVID-19, visit QuitNowIndiana.com/covid-19. FDA approved medication is included and services are available 24/7.
Shirley Dubois, Howard County Tobacco Free
