In a few weeks the good folks of Kokomo will go and vote for a new mayor, district council representatives and candidates for council at-large.
All candidates who are running for these positions are doing their best and working hard to win a seat on the Kokomo Council, including my son, Matthew Sedam.
This letter that I am writing is to share something very special to me as his father, and that is just getting to spend quality time with my son. Watching him, listening to him talk with folks about there issues and concerns made me very proud.
We walked many miles and went to many homes, but he never complained once. His main priority is to serve the people of Kokomo, and that means all of the people.
Whatever life brings us, remember, life is to short, enjoy what you have, because I have been blessed for my time campaigning with my youngest son on his quest to serve you as a member of the council at-large, and that is why I am very proud to call him my son.
David A. Sedam, Kokomo
