Across the 5th Congressional District I have been distributing Victoria Spartz yard signs to supporters as a volunteer. Apparently this simple display is just too much for Victoria’s opponent and her allies.
There are countless examples of signs stolen and destroyed, some in broad daylight with witnesses — in one case leading to an arrest — and all without one word of condemnation by Christina Hale. Is this what civility looks like? I am appalled by the intolerance, and I am dismayed by the partisan fanaticism.
Open political debate is what makes America great, not retaliation against neighbors. If respect for the basic principles of free speech and property rights cannot be honored during a campaign, how could we possibly trust Christina Hale to uphold and enshrine these principles in Congress? Victoria Spartz will uphold our rights because she knows firsthand how precious they are.
Landon Kellogg, Indianapolis
