After President Trump finished his State of the Union Address, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, before the entire nation, tore up a copy of his speech. This was a despicable act, showing no respect for the president, his speech, his ideas for the country, the office he holds, the people he (and she) serves, and her own position as well.
The Democratic Party should officially censure her for this act, Congress as a whole should do a congressional review of this, and an entry into the congressional record should be made so that it will not be forgotten or repeated as an example of personal conduct unacceptable to the American people.
With her exalted position, third highest in the political land, she should be more responsible with her actions and set a better example from her office. That office is deserving of a much higher conduct of activity from its holders than this, and a higher quality of person with greater moral accountability.
Talk about unbecoming, this takes that to a whole new level.
She may differ with the president on everything he said in his speech, but to undignify herself and her office by publicly tearing it up just after it was given goes over the top. Some people may have voted her into office with approval of her actions, but many more did not, and she should be representative of all who give her the power of leadership, of which this is a very poor example.
She wants to remove the president from his office, but to remove her from her own as well, might have a greater benefit to the country.
We couldn't do any worse.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
