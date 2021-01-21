Hoosiers [Tuesday] were told a story of an Indiana that just doesn’t exist in 2021.
While a vaccine is thankfully being distributed, a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 is spreading and Holcomb isn’t doing a thing to fight it. The governor intentionally broke last year’s promise to give public school teachers a much-needed pay raise. And, Holcomb refuses to acknowledge the fact more "good jobs" have left Indiana than have come in.
Hoosiers can’t trust a governor who is all talk but no action, and [Tuesday's] State of the State Address amounts to gaslighting.
- John Zody, Indiana Democratic Party chairman
