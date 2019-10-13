Of the 3.5 million teachers, 50% of them could retire today. In the last five years there has been a 39% decline in the number of new education graduates. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 40% of those new education graduates will never go to work in the classroom after graduation.
Using these factors I project that in 5 years the U.S. will have a shortage of between 650,000 to 1.5 million teachers. This means every public, private and charter school building will have between six to 13 vacant positions.
So what is the solution? What needs to be the first step?
It is important those who make decisions about the value of our educators understand what they give. For this reason I suggest we require every elected official spend a full week as a substitute teacher before they can vote on any education legislation. This includes drop off and pick up, lunch duty and staff meetings.
After that, maybe we can have a rational conversation about the values of our educators.
J. Renee Gordon, Indianapolis
