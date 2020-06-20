Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel is the right candidate to restore integrity to the office of the Attorney General. Now, more than ever, we need leaders focused on fighting for working Hoosiers and delivering results. I’m proud of the campaign of ideas both our candidates ran.
Curtis Hill has disgraced the office of the Attorney General with conduct far below the standard of the state’s top law enforcement officer. His reckless lawsuit could strip hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers of their health care in the middle of a global pandemic. At a time when Hoosiers need the assurance they’ll be covered if they get sick the most, Curtis Hill is dead set on making health care a memory for too many families.
We celebrate Jonathan’s win, tomorrow we’re back to work to make Curtis Hill a one-term Attorney General.
John Zody, Indiana Democratic Party chairman
