Due to the recent events accompanying the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Howard County commissioners have listed the Kokomo Rescue Mission as an essential service which will remain open (subject to further order) to serve those in need within the community.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission continues to remain innovative in the face of COVID-19 by responding to the governor’s guidelines prohibiting congregate eating by crafting Grab and Go meals for those that are hungry. These meals are available seven days a week in our Dining Room at 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. We will also be offering Grocery Sack Assistance every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. (photo ID required, one bag per household and only one visit each week) at the Care & Share Store Warehouse located at 314 W. Mulberry St. entering from the Armstrong Street entrance. (Subject to change without notice.)
Innovation takes time and money. We are only able to keep this growing vulnerable population nourished through the generous support of our donors. As businesses and schools close, financial hardship will increase and the need will become greater.
Please consider standing with us as we work to provide services for the hungry and homeless along with keeping the building sanitized and as safe as possible from this outbreak. Donations may be made online by going to our website under DONATE: www.kokomorescuemission.org or by mail: Kokomo Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 476, Kokomo, IN 46903-0476.
Thank you for trusting in us to utilize your financial gifts in the most efficient way possible during these uncertain times as we continue to serve the homeless and hungry.
Debbi Springer, Kokomo Rescue Mission
