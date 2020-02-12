In response to a recent letter regarding Nancy Pelosi, I must ask if the writer noticed that the president snubbed the offer of a handshake from Ms. Pelosi at the beginning? He goes on a bit excoriating her for her lack of decorum, which begs further discussion.
With mention of her "exalted position" as No. 3 in the federal government, I was left to wonder what the expectations are for No. 1 of the political land? The snub of her proffered hand was the least of President Trump's questionable acts of the week.
Was there any part of his celebration talk in the East Room on Friday found lacking in decorum that anyone would like to discuss? Perhaps his daily Twitter tirades might stir some sort of response from his followers?
Or maybe the fact, stipulated to by several Republican senators, that he asked Ukraine to "look into Joe Biden" for him might be some cause for concern.
I sincerely wish that I could be amazed by the lack of accountability for an elected individual by the citizens of this land. However, I haven't been surprised for quite some time. It seems that folks want to extend carte blanche to the members of the party to which they subscribe and hold the others to a different, much more strict, standard. This is what we should really be upset about.
Was Nancy Pelosi's act what I would have preferred to see? No, it wasn't. However, it is very easy for me to understand why she did so.
The carte blanche part of me wishes that she had burned it instead. The moderate me, that I pray wins out most of the time, wishes that there were a modicum of civility on both sides.
The bottom line is that those who accept President Trump's continued boorish behavior without calling him out have no right to criticize anyone who does call him out. It is long past time for people to continue to excuse his bullying behavior.
If you are OK with him telling the pastor at the prayer breakfast that he was wrong when he stated that we should forgive others, then you have no reason to expect those of us who detest the man, not the office, to extend that courtesy to President Trump.
Both houses need a thorough cleaning and a lot of repair! I sincerely hope we can agree on that.
Randy Martin, Kokomo
